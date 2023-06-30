Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops lament bill on Christian education

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria issued a statement against legislation that would establish a National Council of Christian Education. The proposed council would have the authority to regulate the curriculum in all Christian schools, including seminaries.



The Christian Association of Nigeria, an umbrella group for Nigeria’s Christians (including Catholics), proposed the legislation.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

