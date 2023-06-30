Catholic World News

Catholic college association rues Supreme Court decision barring race-based college admissions

June 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACCU

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) lamented Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard, in which the Supreme Court ruled that race-based college admissions programs violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.



“The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on the use of race as a factor among the considerations for college admission is more than disappointing as it ignores the more-than-apparent effects of continued racism in our society,” the ACCU stated. “In doing so, it undermines the work that higher education has voluntarily taken on for many decades to be a solution in a society that provides too few solutions for this social evil.”



“At this moment of US history, the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities chooses to be guided by its Catholic Social Teaching and will, within the bounds articulated by this latest decision, continue to create paths by which those in society who do not have opportunity find it at our institutions,” the statement concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!