Mormon church goes on temple building spree

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “From Guam to Cape Verde, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is using the financial cushion of its $100 billion investment portfolio to go on a temple-building spree,” The Wall Street Journal reported.



Founded by Joseph Smith in 1830, the church does not administer baptisms validly, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated in 2001.

