DR Congo president and bishops at odds over democracy, electoral reform

June 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo criticized a “dangerous drift” in the Church after the nation’s bishops called for free and transparent elections.



The bishops spoke of the “violent repression of opposition demonstrations, the restriction of the freedom of movement of opponents, attempts to draft discriminatory laws, the instrumentalization of justice, and arbitrary arrests.”



The Central African nation of 108.4 million (map) is 95% Christian (52% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there earlier this year.

