1st reported synthetic human embryo sparks ethical concerns, creates questions

June 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Scientists have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, in a groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm,” The Guardian reported.



Melissa Moschella, a philosophy professor at Catholic University of America, commented, “We are playing with fire here [by] experimenting with the origins of human life when it’s not quite clear how we would know when what we’ve created is actually a human being.”

