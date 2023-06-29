Catholic World News

Pope entrusts Ukrainian people to intercession of Saints Peter and Paul

June 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 28 general audience, Pope Francis said, “Tomorrow we will celebrate the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul: may the example and protection of these two Apostles support each of us in the following of Christ. To their intercession, we entrust the dear Ukrainian people, so that they may soon find peace: the people suffer so much in Ukraine, let us not forget this.”



The Pope’s concluding remarks were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the general audience.

