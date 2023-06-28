Catholic World News

Vatican document says Catholic schools must bear courageous witness

June 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint statement released on June 28, two Vatican dicasteries said that Catholic schools must be courageous in taking a “new leap forward” despite adverse circumstances.



The statement—issued by the dicasteries for Religious Life and for Culture and Education—acknowledges the “series difficulties” facing Catholic schools, which were discussed at a May meeting:





The recent pandemic continues to have its effects, as do the global economic crisis, decreasing birth rates, severe poverty and unjust disparities in access to food, water, health care, education, information, culture and the internet. At least in some countries, the legislative system does not acknowledge parity in the financing of non-state schools. Furthermore, some Dioceses throughout the world, as well as Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, have experienced a significant drop in vocations. At least in the western world, faith in God is often strongly excluded from public life and, more generally, from the lives of the men and women of our time.

The statement also remarked that Catholic schools must not be “isolated and in some cases even dissonant voices,” but must “sing together as a choir.”The Vatican statement was released jointly by the two dicasteries because, in so many cases, Catholic schools are administered by religious congregations. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!