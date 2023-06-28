Catholic World News

Over half million Germans left Catholic Church in 2022

June 28, 2023

522,821 German Catholics left the Church in 2022, the German bishops’ conference announced on June 28—up from 359,338 in 2021, 221,390 in 2020, and 272,771 in 2019.

There are 20,937,590 Catholics in Germany, nearly one-quarter of the nation’s population.

With the loosening of pandemic restrictions, Sunday Mass attendance increased from 4.3% in 2021 to 5.7% and 2022, according to the bishops’ annual statistical report. Mass attendance was highest in the Diocese of Görlitz (13.1%) and lowest in the Diocese of Trier (3.8%).

There were 155,173 baptisms, 162,506 first Communions, 110,942 confirmations, 35,467 weddings, and 240,144 burials in 2022.

Only 45 men were ordained to the priesthood in 2022: 33 men for Germany’s 27 dioceses, and 12 men for religious orders. The numbers of parishes declined from 9,790 in 2021 to 9,624 in 2022, as did the number of priests (12,280 to 11,987) and permanent deacons (3,253 to 3,184).

1,447 adults entered the Church in 2022 (down slightly from 1,465 in 2021), and 3,753 Catholics who had left the Church returned.

