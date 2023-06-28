Catholic World News

Changes to Vatican conference suggest effort to downplay Chinese influence

June 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences has organized a two-day workshop entitled Dialogue Between Civilizations on Global Commons.



“Several changes to the original promotional materials and official program indicate that the academy is seeking to play down the Chinese influence on the event, amid lingering controversy over a deal between Rome and Beijing over the appointment of Catholic bishops which critics fault for being overly accommodating of China,” Crux noted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!