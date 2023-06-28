Catholic World News

Chicago Catholics fear former Polish parish will be put to sordid use

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The leading candidate to purchase St. Adalbert Church in Chicago is a developer who converted a former Miami synagogue into an event venue that has hosted same-sex weddings and a “simulated orgy,” according to the report.



The historic Polish parish was built in 1912 and held its last Mass in 2019.

