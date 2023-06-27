Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, papal envoy, heads to Moscow

June 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna will visit Mocow later this week to confer with top Russian officials in a bid to find a path to peace in Ukraine.



The cardinal visited Ukraine earlier this month, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky as a papal envoy.



The Vatican announced that the cardinal’s trip to Moscow, June 28 and 29, would be designed “to encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!