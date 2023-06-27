Catholic World News

Ireland to outlaw prayer near abortion clinics?

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government will propose legislation that would make it a crime to engage in any activity outside an abortion clinic that could be interpreted as an effort to influence a woman’s decision.



The legislation would include silent prayer as a punishable offense, punishable by up to six months in prison. The ban on prohibited activities would extend across a border zone of 100 meters around an abortion clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

