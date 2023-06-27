Catholic World News

Court sides with Connecticut archbishop in dispute over foundation governance

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the First Amendment, a Connecticut court has refused to hear a challenge to Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair’s decision to add and remove members of the board of the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools. Former board members alleged that Archbishop Blair violated the foundation’s bylaws in doing so.

