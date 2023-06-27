Catholic World News

Protestors burn copies of archbishop’s letter on Syro-Malabar liturgy dispute

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Lay protestors from the cathedral of the Syro-Malabar Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy have burned copies of a letter from Archbishop Andrews Thazath, the archdiocese’s apostolic administrator, ordering the cathedral vicar to adopt an ad orientem posture in celebrating the Eucharistic liturgy.



Pope Francis has exhorted the faithful of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to obey the Syro-Malabar hierarchy’s decision on a uniform method of celebrating the liturgy in all of the church’s eparchies (dioceses).



The uniform method envisions the celebrant turning towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turning towards the altar during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In some eparchies, however, including the Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam–Angamaly, the entire liturgy has been offered facing the people in recent decades—and the decision of the Syro-Malabar synod to implement the uniform method has sparked protests.

