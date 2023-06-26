Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leaders back Putin against military coup

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As an attempted military coup threatened the Russian government, Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow made a clear statement of support for President Vladimir Putin.



“I support the efforts of the head of the Russian state aimed at preventing unrest in our country,” said that Russian prelate. Calling on all Russian believers to pray for a peaceful end to the uprising, Patriarch Kirill said that “when the enemies are making every effort to destroy Russia, any attempt to sow discord within the country is the greatest crime that has no justification.”

