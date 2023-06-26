Catholic World News

Attempted coup will not change papal envoy’s plan to visit Moscow

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is due in Moscow this week, acting as special representative of Pope Francis, seeking a path to peace in Ukraine.



Russian officials confirmed that the schedule for the papal envoy’s visit had not been altered by an attempted military coup.

