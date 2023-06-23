Catholic World News

Artists ‘share in God’s dream,’ Pope tells audience at Vatican Museums

June 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In true beauty, we begin to experience the desire for God,” Pope Francis told an audience of artists who gathered on June 23 for the inauguration of a special exhibit of modern art at the Vatican Museums.



The Pope told the artists that their work “is like a sail swelling with the wind of the Spirit and propelling us forward.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!