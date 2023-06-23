Catholic World News

‘Religious cleansing’ threatens Armenian Christians’ existence, human rights leaders warn

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, former US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, spoke about the plight of Armenian Christians in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

