‘We were blessed’: Southern African bishops discuss meeting with Pope

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the day he left Gemelli Hospital, Pope Francis received the bishops of South Africa, Eswatini (Swaziland), and Botswana, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit.



Bishop José Luís Gerardo Ponce de León of Manzini recalled that the Pope said, “Ask the people to pray. Without prayer, we are just another social organization but not the Church.”

