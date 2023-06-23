Catholic World News

Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban while court decides lawsuit

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Wyoming judge has halted enforcement of a new law that bans abortion pills. The law prohibiting chemical abortions was scheduled to go into effect on July 1.

