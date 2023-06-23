Catholic World News

Pope welcomes rising vocations among Assumptionists

June 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 22 audience with participants in the general chapter of the Augustinians of the Assumption (Assumptionists), Pope Francis welcomed a rise in vocations to the institute—even if the “newness” associated with “renewed vitality” can “sometimes be frightening.”



Founded in France in 1845 by Venerable Emmanuel d’Alzon, the institute was in steep decline from 1967 to 2010, as its membership fell from 1,967 to 879. Between 2010 and 2020, membership rose to 943.



Noting that vocations are coming from the Global South—the institute just elected a superior-general from the Democratic Republic of the Congo—Pope Francis said that “I have been told that one out of three members of your Institute is in formation: this considerable proportion offers you prospects for the future, but at the same time constitutes a great challenge for the transmission of your charism.”



“I give thanks with you for this renewed vitality that the Lord grants you,” the Pope continued. “And I invite you to welcome this newness without fear, as a sign of the times, even if it can sometimes be frightening: we are all a little afraid of newness.”



During his address, Pope Francis reflected on the general chapter’s theme (“The Kingdom of God is at hand,” Mark 1:15) and encouraged the Assumptionists to maintain their missions “in the Middle East, where the situation of Christians is threatened, and in Eastern Europe, where the war in Ukraine is jeopardizing the civil and religious balance of the region.”

