Federal court upholds Texas firm’s right to bar gay employees

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that a Texas business can claim exemption from anti-discrimination laws because of the firm’s Christian principles.



“Being forced to employ someone to represent the company who behaves in a manner directly violative of the company’s convictions is a substantial burden and inhibits the practice of [the company’s] beliefs,” the court found.



The US Supreme Court has ruled that employers can claim exemption from anti-discrimination laws if they cite religious principles.

