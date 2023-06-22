Catholic World News

Gänswein could rally resistance to liberal German Catholicism, John Allen speculates

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the decision by Pope Francis to send Archbishop Georg Gänswein home to Germany without a pastoral assignment, John Allen of Crux remarks that the former secretary to Pope Benedict XVI could become “an even more formidable source of resistance to the German church’s prevailing liberal consensus.”

