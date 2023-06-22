Catholic World News

Religious persecution threatens 5 billion people, report finds

June 22, 2023

In its annual report on Religious Freedom in the World, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), an international Catholic charity serving the persecuted Church, reports violations of religious freedom in 61 countries, affecting nearly 5 billion people.

The ACN report classified 28 countries as actively engaged in persecution. These countries account for more than 4 billion people, making up more than half the world’s total population. Another 33 countries pose substantial threats to religious freedom, according to the report.

In an overview of the year’s findings the ACN cited:

Globally, the retention and consolidation of power in the hands of autocrats and fundamentalist group leaders led to increased violations of all human rights, including religious freedom. A combination of terrorist attacks, destruction of religious heritage and symbols (Turkey, Syria), electoral system manipulation (Nigeria, Iraq), mass surveillance (China), proliferation of anti-conversion laws and financial restrictions (Southeast Asia and Middle East) increased the oppression of all religious communities.

The report pointed to “polite” persecution—including the application of anti-conversion laws—that sometimes occurred alongside violent attacks that were overlooked by public officials. ACN also expressed concern about:

Repression and persecution of majority religions, in countries such as Nigeria and Nicaragua;

“An increasingly muted response from the international community towards atrocities by ‘strategically important’ autocratic regimes (China, India)…”

“Increased persecution of Muslims, including by other Muslims.” The report specifically mentioned China’s persecution of the Uyghurs.

Cancel culture and “compelled speech” in the Western world.

Attacks on religious leaders by organized criminal groups, particularly in Latin America.

