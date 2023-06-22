Catholic World News

Advocates for change in Catholic teaching on homosexuality welcome synod working document

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, said it was “nothing short of an amazing and true blessing” that the instrumentum laboris (CWN coverage) of the Synod on Synodality twice refers to “LGBTQ+” persons.



“It’s no longer an issue on the margins,” he added. “It’s right at the heart of what it means to be a Church.”

