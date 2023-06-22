Catholic World News

Florida-born Orthodox prelate elected president of European ecumenical body

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Nikitas Loulias, a Tampa native and University of Florida alumnus who is now the Orthodox Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, has been elected president of the Conference of European Churches (CEC).



The CEC is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities.



In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Loulias discussed the importance of ministering “with forgiveness, with understanding, with love, not a condemnation, but a pastoral understanding.”



When asked to identify the key challenges facing churches in Europe, he said, “Of course, we’re facing the issues of war and nuclear weapons. We’re facing issues of nationalism, populism, discrimination, even with the refugees who came across the borders from Ukraine.”

