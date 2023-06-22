Catholic World News

Archbishop Balestrero appointed Permanent Observer to UN in Geneva

June 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, 56, as the Permanent Observer to United Nations and Specialized Agencies in Geneva (Switzerland).



As Permanent Observer, he will articulate the Holy See’s position on peace, religious freedom, human rights, and other issues that arise in international diplomacy.



Archbishop Balestrero was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Rome in 1993; Pope Benedict named him Undersecretary of the Secretariat of State in 2009. Under Pope Francis, he has worked as apostolic nuncio in Colombia (2013-18) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2019-23),



He succeeds Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, who in March was named secretary of the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

