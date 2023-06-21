Catholic World News

October Synod meeting moved to Vatican audience hall

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The general assembly of the Synod of Bishops will meet in October in the Vatican’s Paul VI auditorium, rather than in the Synod Hall, because of the unprecedented number of participants.



The Synod Hall accommodates almost 300 people—roughly the number of bishops who will be Synod members. But with at least 70 non-bishops joining in the deliberations this year, the auditorium is the only venue at the Vatican that can provide adequate seating.



Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, said that the full list of participants, including those whom Pope Francis will appoint, has not been finalized.



Cardinal Grech also told reporters that the October session is not expected to produce any conclusions; the Synod is scheduled to meet again in October 2024, at which time the participants will vote on a series of propositions.

