Catholic World News

US abortion rate down after Dobbs decision

June 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: The abortion rate has dropped significantly in the US in the year since the Dobbs decision. The FiveThirtyEight web site reports that “there were 24,290 fewer legal abortions between July 2022 and March 2023, compared to a pre-Dobbs baseline.



Not surprisingly, the abortion rates dropped most dramatically in states that have enacted restrictions on the procedure, and increased in the states that passed legislation to ensure abortion access.



The FiveThirtyEight site, in a a report that takes a pro-abortion bias for granted, claims that the statistics demonstrate that “the Dobbs ruling has created intense turmoil for tens of thousands of Americans across the country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!