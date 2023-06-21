Catholic World News

US Ukrainian bishops address mental health needs of war victims

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the four Ukrainian Greek Catholic eparchies (dioceses) in the US issued a pastoral letter on the mental health needs of victims of the war in Ukraine.



“Dear brothers and sisters, our people have been through humanly created hell before,” the bishops concluded. “The mystery of evil can be devastating. But it can be overcome ... Today, in a special way we are called to live our resurrectional faith as we apply all the best practices of medicine and psychology. With God’s help we will use these instruments and our new awareness to help each other.”

