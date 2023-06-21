Catholic World News

Stalwart pro-life and pro-family Canadian Bishop Nicola De Angelis dies at age 84

June 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nicola De Angelis, a native of Italy and a priest of the Congregazione dei Figli dell’Immacolata Concezione (Congregation of the Sons of the Immaculate Conception), was auxiliary bishop of Toronto (1992-2002) and bishop of Peterborough, Ontario (2002-2014).

