Cuban president meets with Pontiff

June 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 20 with Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



A brief Vatican statement, released after the meeting, indicated that the conversation had centers on Church-state relations, the 1998 visit by Pope John Paul II to Cuba, and international affairs in general.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

