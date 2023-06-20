Catholic World News

Nigerian priest released after kidnapping

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcellus Nwaohuocha, who was kidnapped at gunpoint on June 17, has been released.



The Oblate missionary was abducted from his parish in the Jos archdiocese, after the kidnappers shot and killed a security guard. Father Nwaohuocha also required medical attention, although the extent of his injuries was not clear.

