Catholic World News

Pope looks to 2025 jubilee year as an occasion for social rebirth

June 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks in a message for the 145th anniversary of the founding of the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!