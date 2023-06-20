Catholic World News

Follow '4 stars' mentioned in Acts 2, Pope tells Canons Regular of the Lateran

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 19 address, Pope Francis, citing Acts 2, called on the Canons Regular of the Lateran to follow the “four stars” of prayer, community, sharing everything in common, and service to the Church.

