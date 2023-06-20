Catholic World News

Malawi laity lobby against legalization of homosexuality

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Laity Council of the Archdiocese of Llongwe, Malawi’s capital, has called on Parliament not to legalize homosexuality. The petition comes as the nation’s Constitutional Court considers a case that could compel the legalization of same-sex marriage.



The southeastern African nation of 20.8 million (map) is 80% Christian (32% Catholic), 14% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

