Catholic World News

European nations, unlike US, see danger in transgender surgery

June 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: While American medical institutions forge ahead with gender-altering surgery for young people, health-care officials in European countries are expressing concerns about the risks involved.



Britain’s National Health Service has barred the use of puberty blockers for children. In Sweden, Francs, Norway, and Finland, health officials caution against gender alteration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!