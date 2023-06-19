Catholic World News

Papal letter commemorates 400th anniversary of Blaise Pascal’s birth

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 19, Pope Francis signed Sublimitas et Miseria Hominis [The Grandeur and Misery of Man], an apostolic letter marking the 400th anniversary of Blaise Pascal, the French philosopher and mathematician most remembered today for his Pensées [Thoughts].



Pope St. John Paul II had earlier cited Pascal’s work as a Christian philosopher in his 1998 encyclical Fides et Ratio (no. 76).

