California restaurant had fake priest hear workers’ confessions, Labor Department says

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Federal wage and hour investigators have seen corrupt employers try all kinds of scams to shortchange workers and to intimidate or retaliate against employees but a northern California restaurant’s attempt to use an alleged priest to get employees to admit workplace ‘sins’ may be among the most shameless,” the US Department of Labor stated.

