LA archbishop at Mass before Dodgers game: ‘When God is insulted, it diminishes all of us’

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Protesters marched outside Dodger Stadium (video) on June 16 before Pride Night, at which the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” were honored. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (TX) delivered an address.

