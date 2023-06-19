Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox prelate visits Rome as Pope’s peace envoy plans Moscow trip

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On June 16, Metropolitan Anthony, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State.

