Recap of US bishops’ spring meeting in Orlando

June 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops concluded their three-day meeting in Orlando with approval, by large margins, of A Guide to Ongoing Formation for Priests and a National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic/Latino Ministry. The bishops, by unanimous voice vote, also decided to revise their Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services in light of a March USCCB document on transgender procedures.

