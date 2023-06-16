Catholic World News

‘Pride Mass’ at Biden’s parish

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Despite protests by some local Catholics, a “Pride Mass” was celebrated on June 14 at Holy Trinity Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC.



President Joe Biden and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are among the Catholics who sometimes attend Mass at the Jesuit-administered parish.

