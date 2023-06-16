Catholic World News

In reversal, Walter Reed hospital welcomes Franciscan chaplains back

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a policy reversal, Walter Reed Military Hospital has renewed its contract with Franciscan chaplains, after a two-month dispute.



The Defense Health Agency had awarded the contract to a secular corporation, drawing sharp criticism from Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who pointed out that a Catholic priest must perform his ministry under the direction of a diocese, not a corporation. The archbishop expressed satisfaction that the problem had been resolved.

