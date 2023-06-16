Catholic World News

USCCB: On World Day of Prayer for Sanctification of Priests, pray for priests

June 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations, issued a brief statement for the World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests, which takes place on June 16, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Pope St. John Paul II instituted the world day of prayer in 2002.

