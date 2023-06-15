Catholic World News

Dissident paper wins multiple Catholic Media Awards

June 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on PRMedia

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Reporter captured 29 awards at the Catholic Media Conference in Baltimore last week.





The Reporter, which for years has provided a forum for critics of Church teaching, has twice been cited by local bishops as having forfeited its Catholic identity.



In 2013 Bishop Robert Finn of Kansas City, Missouri— the diocese in which the paper’s offices are located— said that the Reporter should not advertise itself as a “Catholic” publication, and cited the Code of Canon Law, which calls for “a just penalty” for anyone who “excites hatred of or contempt for religion or the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!