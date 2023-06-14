Catholic World News

Florida woman charged in church vandalism

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with vandalizing a Catholic church in Miami.



Police charge that Alfa Illescas spray-painted anti-Catholic slogans across the church walls, and damaged the altar at St. Timothy church. The attack was recorded by security cameras.

