Los Angeles archdiocese cool toward prayer rally at Dodger Stadium

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has urged Catholics to prayer on the feast of the Sacred Heart, but has distanced itself from a prayer rally organized by lay Catholic groups that will be held outside Dodger Stadium as the baseball team honors the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, will lead the prayer rally. Auxiliary Bishop Gerald Wilkerson said that the event does not have “the backing or the approval of the Los Angeles archdiocese.”



In a related development, CatholicVote scheduled a $1-million advertising campaign, scheduling one-minute ads to air on televised baseball games, criticizing the Dodgers for honoring the anti-Catholic hate group. CatholicVote has also arranged to have “billboard trucks” outside Dodger Stadium during the week, featuring the same message.

