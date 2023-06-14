Catholic World News

Retired Anglican bishop to enter Catholic ordinariate

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Anglican Bishop Richard Pain, who retired in 2019 as head of the Diocese of Monmouth, Wales, will enter the Catholic Church in July, becoming a member of the Anglican ordinariate of Our Lady of Walshingham.

