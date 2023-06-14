Catholic World News

Russia is guilty of ‘ecocide’ as well as genocide, Ukrainian Catholic leader charges

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, lamented the damage wrought by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.



“Do not be afraid to tell the truth about the crime of the Russians, which caused such a great disaster to man and God’s creation,” he said to the international community.



“But the enemy fails to demoralize us,” he added. “Ukrainians are uniting more and more, collaborating, and helping each other. And today, I want the world to hear again: Ukraine stands, Ukraine fights, Ukraine prays.”

